Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qurate Retail traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 40,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,537,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $11,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,004 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $5,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

