RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
