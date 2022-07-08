RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

