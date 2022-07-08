Raymond James Comments on Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.84. The company has a market cap of C$793.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

