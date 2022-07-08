RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

