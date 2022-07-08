RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.