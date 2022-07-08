Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 766,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $469.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.