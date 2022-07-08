Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

