Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

