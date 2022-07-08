Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

NYSE:EMN opened at $90.78 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

