Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:EMN opened at $90.78 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
