Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

NYSE QSR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.