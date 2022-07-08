Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 71,944 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Calix by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Calix stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

