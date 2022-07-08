Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Energizer worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $43.16.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several analysts have commented on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.