Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 15,516 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after buying an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after buying an additional 621,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after buying an additional 145,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after buying an additional 1,049,243 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Barclays began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

