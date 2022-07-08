Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 195 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 1.54. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

