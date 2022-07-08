Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

