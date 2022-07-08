Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.21.

Shares of RL opened at $93.14 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

