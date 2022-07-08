Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 88,225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.74 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Werner Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.