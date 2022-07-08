Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

