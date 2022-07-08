Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $74.78 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

