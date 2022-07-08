Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 146,512 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 146,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.38% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.