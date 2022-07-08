Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Worthington Industries by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

WOR stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

