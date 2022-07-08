Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

