Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,216 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

