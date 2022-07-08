Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,578 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DXC Technology by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

