Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 356 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $58.68 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.