Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 507 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Kennametal worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after buying an additional 174,596 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000.

KMT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

