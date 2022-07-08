Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 556,206 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556,206 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE NRG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.