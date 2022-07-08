Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 726 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in News were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.