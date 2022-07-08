Reviewing Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Texas Capital Bancshares and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 4 3 1 2.63 First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $69.47, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. First Financial has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 2.70 $253.94 million $3.95 13.68 First Financial $194.28 million 2.83 $52.99 million $4.73 9.36

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 22.71% 7.80% 0.65% First Financial 30.36% 11.57% 1.34%

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats First Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 78 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

