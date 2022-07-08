Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,822,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

