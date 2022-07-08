RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of -0.22. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $26.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,696 shares of company stock valued at $318,576 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

