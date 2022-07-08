Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Shares Down 2.5%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

RTMVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

