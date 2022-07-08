Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

