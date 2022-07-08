Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.