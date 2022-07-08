Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMTI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.