Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMTI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
