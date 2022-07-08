Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36.
In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
