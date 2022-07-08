Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.04. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. CM Management LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

