Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SGA opened at $23.57 on Friday. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36.
Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
