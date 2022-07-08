Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

