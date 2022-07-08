Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. HSBC cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($45.83) to €43.00 ($44.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.50 ($47.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

