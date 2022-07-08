Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Sasol has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
