SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBFG opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

