SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SBFG opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.