Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $184.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.20 and a 200-day moving average of $216.76. Schindler has a 12 month low of $169.40 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

