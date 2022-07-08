Scotiabank Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

