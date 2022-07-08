Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $57,872.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,895 shares of company stock worth $11,250,285. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

