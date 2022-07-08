SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

