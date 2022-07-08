Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $304,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

