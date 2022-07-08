SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.