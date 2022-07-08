Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Gillian Sheldon Purchases 350 Shares

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) insider Gillian Sheldon acquired 350 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($33.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772 ($11,833.37).

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,764 ($33.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.52. Severn Trent Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,561 ($31.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,228 ($39.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,925.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,932.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 61.28 ($0.74) dividend. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.96) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.72) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.72) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

