Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.