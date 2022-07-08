Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

