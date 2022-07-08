Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of -0.31. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
