SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

