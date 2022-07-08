SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%.

About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

